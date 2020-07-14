Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Chili Cheese Bites

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I was excited to return to Interior Images to do some cooking, and today I went way back to 2005, from my first cookbook, to prepare Chili Cheese Bites. This is an extremely easy and versatile recipe that can be used for breakfast, brunch, lunch or whatever. Here it is:

You start by beating 8 eggs for several minutes to get air into them. This will help give some fluff to the dish. I then add one half cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 2 (4oz) cans diced green chilies, drained, and 1 1/2 cups each Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Mix well and pour into a greased 9 by 9 baking pan.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cut into squares and serve alone, or with sour cream and salsa, if desired. It’s as easy as that!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck and Catering providing good eats in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, WY

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Bagels and Beyond

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Made from scratch, everything made in-house … this Sheridan bagel shop rocks!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
The Chocolate Tree in Sheridan, Wyoming is your one stop shop for anything, and I mean anything chocolate!

Latest News

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Brinton Bistro

Updated: Mar. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Eric Gardner shows viewers what this charming café has to offer, located atop the stunning Brinton Museum near Big Horn, Wyoming.

Food & Drink

Eric's Wine Minute - Rombauer Wines

Updated: Mar. 1, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST
|
By Eric Gardner
Daniel Fehr, Regional Sales Manager for Rombauer Wines, introduces the iconic portfolio and tells viewers about the connection between Rombauer and a very famous cookbook.

Food & Drink

Nonna's Kitchen in Spearfish

Updated: Feb. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST
|
By Eric Gardner
Darren and Nancy Manzari bring authentic Italian cuisine to the northern hills.

Food & Drink

Rapid City is now home to a giant burger statue

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Almost 20 times larger than the real McDonald's Quarter Pounder!

Food & Drink

Chef with world-class training brings sugar rush to Rapid City

Updated: Feb. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST
|
By Dominik Dausch
Businesses welcome customers to their establishment with a few tried-and-true techniques to set the ambiance. At Star Spangled Batter, a cupcake shop and bakery, the smell of freshly-baked cupcakes, proudly on display, is the first thing that hits you when you walk through the door.

Food & Drink

Eric's Wine Minute - Beaujolais

Updated: Feb. 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST
|
By Eric Gardner
Beaujolais - not just for holidays!