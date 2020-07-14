Sheridan Cooks - Chili Cheese Bites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I was excited to return to Interior Images to do some cooking, and today I went way back to 2005, from my first cookbook, to prepare Chili Cheese Bites. This is an extremely easy and versatile recipe that can be used for breakfast, brunch, lunch or whatever. Here it is:

You start by beating 8 eggs for several minutes to get air into them. This will help give some fluff to the dish. I then add one half cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 2 (4oz) cans diced green chilies, drained, and 1 1/2 cups each Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Mix well and pour into a greased 9 by 9 baking pan.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cut into squares and serve alone, or with sour cream and salsa, if desired. It’s as easy as that!

