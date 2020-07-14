One cool day today then summer heat returns late this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Below normal temperatures can be expected today along with a few lingering showers, mainly this morning. A few isolated showers could pop up around the hills this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s today.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will build over KOTA Territory later this week, resulting in a return to summer heat. Friday will be the hottest day this week with highs well on up into the 90s.

A change in the weather again by the weekend - strong thunderstorms likely Sunday along with a cooling trend that will last into Monday.

