Lee Weber remembered as hero, loving family member

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Until his funeral services later this week, South Dakota Police Officers are standing guard over Lee Weber.

Weber served his country and his community, and made friends everywhere he went along the way.

Weber enlisted into the National Guard soon after 9/11. That enlistment would lead to a long and illustrious military career. Lee served two tours of duty, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

In addition to his military and police service, his wife, Wendy Weber, says what she will always remember about Lee as a loving husband and father to their six children, five of which were adopted.

”Never missed a football game, if he even was on duty, he would take his dinner and come and watch his sons play, talk guns with his sons even while i was in the background rolling my eyes, took them to the shooting range, dance recitals, would sit through three hour dance recitals for his girls, and then drive three hours to guard drill.” Wendy said.

“Lee Weber changed the world for so many different people, but in our house it was little things. Lunch dates at school with him, practices, coming home in the front door and all my daycare kids yelling uncle lee is home, he is such a gentleman.”

You can find more information about Lee’s memorial services here. The family’s GoFundMe is available here.

