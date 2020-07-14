Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Minnehaha County Commission has rejected a request by a Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees. With credit for time served in a juvenile detention center, Alex Lingor was given 65 days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and distribution of marijuana to a minor following the 2017 death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse. In a letter to the commission, Lingor said he’s is in the process of purchasing a home in Sioux Falls with a friend and is unable to move forward with the transaction because of the lien the county is holding against him.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report 48 cases of COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases has increased slightly over the last two weeks. Even as Midwestern states like Minnesota and Wisconsin dealt with surges in cases, the number of cases in South Dakota remained mostly steady. The state has yet to report a death from COVID-19 this week, though last week brought a high-mark for the number of deaths recorded in a single day with six. State officials have counted 109 deaths from the coronavirus, but 87% of confirmed cases have recovered.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say they have not seen an uptick in community spread of the coronavirus after thousands of people gathered for Independence Day celebrations in the western part of the state. Gov. Kristi Noem has encouraged public gatherings in recent weeks. She held an outdoor fireworks celebration without social distancing at Mount Rushmore on July 3. She also pushed for a Professional Bull Riders competition that allowed fans into a Sioux Falls arena this weekend. She even appeared at that event on horseback, wielding the American flag. South Dakota’s report of 25 cases was one of the lowest since April.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls schools are finalizing plans for returning students to their classrooms next month with modifications to prevent contracting the coronoavirus. The Sioux Falls School Board is to consider the plan and other options at a meeting Monday. Planners say classes are to begin Aug. 27 with the “full intention” of holding them in person. The board is to hear about teaching plans, personal protective equipment guidelines and other changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Argus Leader reports planning members consulted teachers, parents, school administrators, Avera and Sanford pediatric infectious disease doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.