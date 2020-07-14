Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say they have not seen an uptick in community spread of the coronavirus after thousands of people gathered for Independence Day celebrations in the western part of the state. Gov. Kristi Noem has encouraged public gatherings in recent weeks. She held an outdoor fireworks celebration without social distancing at Mount Rushmore on July 3. She also pushed for a Professional Bull Riders competition that allowed fans into a Sioux Falls arena this weekend. She even appeared at that event on horseback, wielding the American flag. South Dakota’s report of 25 cases was one of the lowest since April.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls schools are finalizing plans for returning students to their classrooms next month with modifications to prevent contracting the coronoavirus. The Sioux Falls School Board is to consider the plan and other options at a meeting Monday. Planners say classes are to begin Aug. 27 with the “full intention” of holding them in person. The board is to hear about teaching plans, personal protective equipment guidelines and other changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Argus Leader reports planning members consulted teachers, parents, school administrators, Avera and Sanford pediatric infectious disease doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report 45 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That raises the total number of cases in the state to 7,499. But that does not include people who show symptoms or are asymptomatic but are not tested. The South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported no new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, so the state's death toll remains at 109. South Dakota has 868 active cases. A total of 53 patients are currently hospitalized, down 12 since Saturday. The Argus Leader reports the number of confirmed cases in Minnehaha County increased by five to 3,756. Lincoln County added six new cases while Pennington County added five.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Pennington County Sheriff and an organizer of a July 3 demonstration near Mount Rushmore have continued to clash over their accounts of who escalated confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. The Rapid City Journal reports that Nick Tilsen, a protest organizer who is facing felony charges for his actions during the protest, accused law enforcement of mismanaging the situation and committing violence. But Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said demonstrators broke the plans they had communicated to him and escalated the protest to confront law enforcement. A group of protesters blocked the road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.