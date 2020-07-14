Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have made Dean Evason their full-time head coach. The club signed him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season. Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. The 55-year-old was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down. Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament. The a best-of-five series begins on Aug. 2.