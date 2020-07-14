Campbell County sees 65% increase of COVID-19 cases in three weeks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -Campbell County had a 65% increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in three weeks. Over the weekend, 71 total new cases were confirmed in the county.

On June 31 there were 43 cases, now on July 14, there are 28 new confirmed cases. This huge uptick came after the Independence Day weekend where the county saw 10 new confirmed cases.

“We have had several cases that have tied back to large private events,” Ivy McGowan, a Campbell County spokesperson, told the Gillette News Record.

Wyoming has done more testing, resulting in more cases confirmed. However, this increase of confirmed-cases since the end of June is disproportionate to the number of tests administered.

State officials reported 1,506 laboratory-confirmed cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming so far during the pandemic. Statewide, the number of tests that return positive averages to 2.9%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

This was reported as Gov. Mark Gordon extended public health orders through July. The governor expressed his disappointment when he “continue(s) to see case numbers rise.”

“Wyoming residents only need to look at what Texas, Florida and Arizona are experiencing to see how much damage being careless, not wearing a mask and failing to social distance can cause to our state’s economy, our citizens’ health and our health care system,” he said in a press release. “I am encouraged to see many of our businesses taking this responsibility seriously and both requiring staff and urging customers to wear face coverings.”

Wyoming’s COVID-19 orders include:

No indoor gatherings with more than 50. No social distancing or restrictions are required.

No outdoor events with more than 250 people. Must social distance and use increased sanitation this includes events, like rodeos or sports games.

Social distancing and increased sanitation for restaurants, schools and childcare facilities.

Specifics can be found here.

