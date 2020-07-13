Tony Hawk skates through Badlands
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -It’s tourist season in South Dakota, meaning you’ll never know who will stop through. Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.
Hawk, the famous skateboarder, showed Twitter his ride.
Halfway down two cars passed him, according to Hawk, One car belonged to a park ranger, who turned his vehicle around, stopped and rolled his window down to ask for a selfie.
After the selfie, the ranger told Hawk “Thanks for the selfie, hope you enjoyed the park.”
