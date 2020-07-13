Showers and a few storms overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies along with showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area overnight. Best chance to see rain will be along I-90 and in the Black Hills. If you live in the northern or southern plains, you are more likely to stay dry. Much of the rain will fall after midnight and end through the morning. Some spots could get more than 0.50″ of rain once all is said and done. Best part is that we won’t have to deal with hail to get the rain!

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger on Tuesday, mainly in and around the Black Hills. About another 0.25″ of rain is possible for a couple of spots, many see less, if anything. Tuesday will have a fall feel to the day as highs will be in the 60s for the hills and 70s on the plains. Rain will move into the southern plains Tuesday night and and Wednesday morning. The closer you are to the Nebraska state line, the better chance you have at seeing some more rain.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as temperatures are back to near normal, then the heat continues to pour in as highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° by Thursday. The hottest day of the week is forecast for Friday as many locations top out in the 90s and even a few near the triple digits! The 90s will continue Saturday, but by Sunday a few more clouds roll in and we bring back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The storms Sunday could be strong to severe, but being so far away, it is something we will watch closely.

