Advertisement

Showers and a few storms overnight

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies along with showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area overnight. Best chance to see rain will be along I-90 and in the Black Hills. If you live in the northern or southern plains, you are more likely to stay dry. Much of the rain will fall after midnight and end through the morning. Some spots could get more than 0.50″ of rain once all is said and done. Best part is that we won’t have to deal with hail to get the rain!

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger on Tuesday, mainly in and around the Black Hills. About another 0.25″ of rain is possible for a couple of spots, many see less, if anything. Tuesday will have a fall feel to the day as highs will be in the 60s for the hills and 70s on the plains. Rain will move into the southern plains Tuesday night and and Wednesday morning. The closer you are to the Nebraska state line, the better chance you have at seeing some more rain.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as temperatures are back to near normal, then the heat continues to pour in as highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° by Thursday. The hottest day of the week is forecast for Friday as many locations top out in the 90s and even a few near the triple digits! The 90s will continue Saturday, but by Sunday a few more clouds roll in and we bring back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The storms Sunday could be strong to severe, but being so far away, it is something we will watch closely.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy and cooler today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
A change in the weather early this week - windy and cooler.

Forecast

KOTA Morning Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Mostly sunny, windy and cooler today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
Rapid City weather forecast

Forecast

Cooler Monday with showers late in the day

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Clouds increase Monday with a few showers late.

Latest News

Forecast

The heat returns Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
Hot air is back to finish the weekend, but cooler air will soon follow.

Forecast

A Hot Friday, but also a Stormy Friday for some

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Updated forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Forecast

Hot with a thunderstorm Friday!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Test Video 2

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT