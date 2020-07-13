Olympic bobsledder signs with Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Monument Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has signed its second sponsorship agreement with a professional athlete. Martin Christofferson is a Rapid City, S.D., native and bobsledder on Team USA.

Christofferson graduated from Stevens High School in 2018. He knew he was athletically gifted, tried track one year, but wasn’t drawn to a sport during his high school career. It wasn’t until after high school when he started working at The Weight Room in Rapid City that he was encouraged by both his father and employer to pursue a place on the U.S. bobsled team. Bobsledding is a sport that power and speed to push the sled.

He attended the U.S. bobsled combine, broke the all-time broad jump record and earned a spot on the U.S. Developmental Team. Christofferson travels between Park City, U.T., and Lake Placid, N.Y., for training. In the off-season and with the COVID-19 pandemic making a return to the training facilities uncertain, Christofferson knew he would be spending a lot of time back in Rapid City.

“I began looking for a facility similar to the Olympic facilities I was training in and called up EXOS. When I walked into the gym I knew it was perfect for my workouts.”

Christofferson began training at the Monument Health Sports Performance Institute Powered by EXOS in May and is excited for the upcoming year. “It’s an Olympic year and the training increases in intensity,” he said. The final team is chosen right before the start of the Olympics in 2022.

“We’re excited to have Martin sign with us. He is just a great all-around kid. That’s the best part. Being able to help him meet his goals and achieve a once-in-a-lifetime dream,” said Mike Latour, Director of Musculoskeletal Care. “It’s been fun observing the young kids here watch him workout. They are in awe. He can just through the roof. He’s special.”

