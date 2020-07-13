Mostly sunny, windy and cooler today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A cold front will blow through KOTA Territory today, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A few strong thunderstorms could form along and ahead of the front in southwest South Dakota late this afternoon.

An upper level low pressure trough will move over KOTA Territory tonight and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and temperatures will continue to cool. Highs Tuesday will only be in the 60s and 70s!

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer, with lots of 90s expected by Friday.

