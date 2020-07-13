Advertisement

Mostly sunny, windy and cooler today

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A cold front will blow through KOTA Territory today, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A few strong thunderstorms could form along and ahead of the front in southwest South Dakota late this afternoon.

An upper level low pressure trough will move over KOTA Territory tonight and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and temperatures will continue to cool. Highs Tuesday will only be in the 60s and 70s!

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer, with lots of 90s expected by Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler Monday with showers late in the day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Clouds increase Monday with a few showers late.

Forecast

The heat returns Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
Hot air is back to finish the weekend, but cooler air will soon follow.

Forecast

A Hot Friday, but also a Stormy Friday for some

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Updated forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Latest News

Forecast

Hot with a thunderstorm Friday!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Test Video 2

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT

Forecast

Test KOTA Video

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
An isolated thunderstorm will be able to develop this evening, then again Thursday late afternoon or evening.

Forecast

Sunny, but still an isolated thunderstorm or two!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Sunny days continue, but with an isolated storm or two.