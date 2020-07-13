Advertisement

Is Rapid City pedestrian or bicycle-friendly? City officials seek public’s input

City officials are seeking the public's input on what they would like to see changed or added for pedestrian transportation in Rapid City.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Is Rapid City pedestrian or bicycle-friendly? That’s what city officials are trying to find out. To find out, they are asking for the public’s help.

An updated plan was unveiled earlier this year by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The organization looks at things like the level of traffic stress, proximity to destinations, and even population and employment density in the city - all with the goal of meeting the transportation needs through the year 2045.

There have been two previous public meetings about pedestrian transportation updates and now they’re offering a final online meeting through Thursday.

Susie Marks, the Marketing Manager for Strider Bikes in Rapid City, says she would like to see more family-friendly options in the city, along with more trails being connected.

”Rapid City right now has a lot of bike enthusiasts, but the streets aren’t bike friendly. There are no designated bike lanes, so people rely heavily on the trail system and bike path to get around on. So if we can connect those and make that part the safest part of the city, that would help everyone,” said Marks.

Marks said at Strider Bikes, many employees commute to work regularly on their bikes, but being their business is near Deadwood Avenue where there is no safe bike path or sidewalk, she said the commute can be dangerous.

If you would like to participate and provide input to the city on what you would like to see changed for pedestrian transportation in Rapid City, you can visit the projects website www.rapidtrip2045.com.

projects website.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 nonprofits help their communities through United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund

Updated: 40 minutes ago
United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations specifically address helping the community during the pandemic.

News

Author Sean Covel and book character, Tim Finnegan, talk their latest book releases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Morris

News

Is Rapid City pedestrian or bicycle friendly? City officials seek public's input

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Morris
City officials are seeking the public's input on what they would like to see changed or added for pedestrian transportation in Rapid City.

Coronavirus

25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Dakota health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, while the state saw one of its lowest positive test percentage rates since the pandemic began on Monday.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sturgis economy

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sanford lab demolishes building

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hail damage

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.

News

Mask mandate

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.