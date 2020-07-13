Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament. Minnesota stole the victory with two goals in stoppage time as Kansas City was unable to hold on after going down to 10-men. Minnesota pulled even in the second-minute of stoppage time after Jan Gregus’ free kick was directed into the net by Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton for an own goal. Shelton scored late in the first half for Kansas City.