Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is Rapid City pedestrian or bicycle-friendly? City officials seek public’s input

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
City officials are seeking the public's input on what they would like to see changed or added for pedestrian transportation in Rapid City

News

30 nonprofits help their communities through United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations specifically address helping the community during the pandemic.

News

Author Sean Covel and book character, Tim Finnegan, talk their latest book releases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris

News

Is Rapid City pedestrian or bicycle friendly? City officials seek public's input

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
City officials are seeking the public's input on what they would like to see changed or added for pedestrian transportation in Rapid City.

Latest News

Coronavirus

25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, while the state saw one of its lowest positive test percentage rates since the pandemic began on Monday.

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sturgis economy

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sanford lab demolishes building

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hail damage

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

Updated: 18 hours ago
Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.