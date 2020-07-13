Bad biker behavior will cost you cash or time in jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having fun during the Sturgis Rally can be expensive, especially if that fun is against the law.

Granted, if you commit a felony offense, you will go to jail … no passing go and don’t even think about flashing that “Get Out of Jail” card.

Here are some offenses common during rallies. Note that the fines have increased over the last couple of years.

City Violations

• Indecent Exposure - $130

• Open Container in Public -$80

• Deposit of Filth - $105

• Disorderly Conduct - $130

• Careless Driving - $110

• City Parking Violations - $10

• City trespassing - $130

• Dog Running at Large - $75

• Exhibition Driving - $85

• Parking in Handicapped Zone - $100

• Reckless Driving - Custody Arrest

• Truck Routes Violations - $110

• Use of Sound Amplification Device - Court Appearance Req.

• Driving on bike path/sidewalk - $130

• Panhandling - $130

State Violations

• Cancelled License - $170

• Violation of Restricted License - $120

• Revoked Driver’s License - Custody Arrest

• Furnish Alcohol to Minor – Court Appearance Req.

• Open Container in Motor Vehicle - $120

• Possess of Controlled Substance - Custody Arrest

• Possess of Drug Paraphernalia - $270

• Possess of Marijuana - Custody Arrest

• Possess of Substances for High Abuse (Distribution) - Custody Arrest

Juvenile Laws

• Underage Alcohol Poss/Consump – Court Appearance Req.

• Underage Purchase of Cigarettes - $95

State Motorcycle Laws

• Weapons Violations – Custody Arrest

• Cyclists Overtaking in Same Lane - $120

• Eye Protection Required - $25

• Helmet Required (under age 18) - $120

• Illegal Handlebar Height - $25

• Operation W/O Motorcycle Endorse -$120

Traffic Violations

• Careless Driving - $120

• Exhibition Driving - $120

• Reckless Driving - $120

• Failure to Yield - $120

• Following Too Closely - $120

• Illegal U-turn - $120

• Passing in No Passing Zone - $120

Riding over the speed limit fines increase with every five miles over the limit; ranging from $85 for 1 to 5 mph up to $220 for 26 mph or faster.

One tip, keep some cash on hand just in case you kind of ... well ... maybe ... get a little careless. Paying a fine up front is a lot better than being in cuffs as a police officer escorts you to an ATM. Honestly, we’ve seen them do it.

