Author Sean Covel and book character, Tim Finnegan, talk their latest book releases

Award-winning author, producer, and director, Sean Covel, talks about his latest release of children’s books.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sean Covel is a film and television producer who grew up in the Black Hills.

His credits include Beneath for Paramount Pictures, The 12 dogs of Christmas, directed by academy award winner, Keith Merrill, and the iconic independent film, Napoleon Dynamite.

One of Covel’s latest books, Marlon McDoogle’s Magical Night with the main character based off his writing teammate and dog, Tim Finnegan, is a Christmas adventure set at the 1880s train about a young boy, Marlon, who becomes part of the secret Christmas crew which meets at the 1880s train in Hill City each Christmas Eve.

The team helps Santa deliver gifts while his reindeer re-fuel on the magical hay that lets them fly.  When Marlon tosses a handful of magical hay into the boiler of the 1880s train, it takes off into the sky.  Soon, Marlon learns to get the train under control and, because of this new-found talent, becomes a central piece of the Christmas Eve crew from then on.

Between Porter the Hoarder and Marlon McDoogles Magical Night, Covel has been the most awarded author in the Next Gen Indie Book Awards for the last decade.

