Sturgis business is seeing more traffic

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. The Rally is just a month away now, but according to the Sturgis Visitor Bureau, numbers of people are picking up already.

“There’s tons of cars coming into town and we have a lot of visitor traffic right here in our visitor’s bureau looking for information and businesses to visit,” Veronica Gorsek, the executive director for Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau says.

There are concerns for the pandemic, and some travelers in Sturgis can be seen wearing masks. ”We are doing far better than we expected to be doing,” Gorsek says, “like back in April we had no idea that we would have such an influx of visitors especially from out of Sturgis, and out of the state.”

And some local businesses are also looking for new opportunities as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. ”We’ve had some businesses come through asking about vendor spaces, and how they can promote a little more with Rally coming up this year,” Gorsek says, “I wouldn’t say it’s more than a typical year, so far but it’s been a rough year and people are being a little bit more cautious.”

But Gorsek says, from what she has seen so far, people have been looking to set up different things and sell products during the Rally.

