SD Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-23-30-31-33
(five, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)