Advertisement

Cooler Monday with showers late in the day

A comfortable Day
A comfortable Day(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and it will be a mild one for many. A westerly wind will keep temperatures in the 60s for many and a few near 70°.

Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, but clouds are expected to increase midday and through the afternoon. Showers will be likely in the afternoon for northeast Wyoming, but more toward the evening hours in western South Dakota. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s. Most of the rain is expected Monday night. As of now there are two solutions for Tuesday. Some models have precipitation ending in the morning hours and keeping the rest of the day dry, while other models have showers redevelop into the afternoon hours.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and temperatures will be near average in the 80s for many. Thursday is much warmer as highs begin to flirt with 90° by the afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 90s for many. We stay in the 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. A stormy pattern is set to return on Sunday and continue through the first half of next week, at least. This means more severe weather is expected those days with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The heat returns Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
Hot air is back to finish the weekend, but cooler air will soon follow.

Forecast

A Hot Friday, but also a Stormy Friday for some

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Updated forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

Forecast

Hot with a thunderstorm Friday!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Forecast for KOTA Territory

Forecast

Test Video 2

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT

Forecast

Test KOTA Video

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT

Forecast

Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
An isolated thunderstorm will be able to develop this evening, then again Thursday late afternoon or evening.

Forecast

Sunny, but still an isolated thunderstorm or two!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Sunny days continue, but with an isolated storm or two.

Forecast

Sunny Skies Continue!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT