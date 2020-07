Post 22 drops high scoring game to Brandon Valley 12-8

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -THE POST 22 BASEBALL TEAM KNOCKED OFF ITS RIVALS FROM POST 320 THREE TO TWO ON TUESDAY. THE HARDHATS HAVE NOW WON 11 OF THEIR LAST 13 GAMES. AND THIS EVENING POST 22 RETURNED TO THE DIAMOND TO TAKE ON BRANDON VALLEY.

AFTER A BIT OF A RAIN DELAY IT TURNED OUT TO BE A NICE NIGHT FOR BASEBALL OUT AT FITZGERALD STADIUM.

1. 2ND INNING, 7-0 BRANDON VALLEY, POST 22 GETS THE BATS GOING AS BRANSEN KUEHL SMACKS ONE DEEP TO CENTER FIELD, THIS BALL FALLS IN AND GETS ALL THE WAY TO THE WALL, JAKE GOBLE COMES INTO SCORE ON THE DOUBLE. THE HARDHATS LOOKING TO START THE BIG COMEBACK.

2. THOMAS MAGUIRE AT THE PLATE, HE CONNECTS FOR THE SINGLE INTO LEFT FIELD, THAT ALLOWS BRANSEN KUEHL TO CROSS THE PLATE. THE CATCHER DELIVERS WITH AN RBI.

3. 3RD, BRANDON VALLEY'S BRAD SKORCZEWSKI LAYS DOWN THE PUSH BUNT, IN ONE MOTION DREW SCHERBENSKE FIELDS IT AND FLIPS TO FIRST, JUST IN TIME FOR THE OUT.

4. BOTTOM 3RD, JAKE GOBLE LINES THE PITCH INTO LEFT FIELD, HUNTER TILLERY COMES INTO SCORE. POST 22 ADDED ANOTHER RUN ON A BRANSEN KUEHL SACRIFICE FLY.

5. 7-4 LYNX, ISAAC ARNOLD BANGS THE SINGLE INTO RIGHT FIELD, THAT ALLOWS JAKE GOBLE TO COME HOME. THAT WAS ONE OF 9 HITS IN THE GAME FOR THE HARDHATS. Game two was not finished at the time of this publishing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.