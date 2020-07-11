Advertisement

People are dealing with damage after the hail storm

The hail storm damaged some cars and homes
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are susceptible to hail storms this time of year, leaving many communities with damage to cars and homes.

Rapid City resident, Brandon Boit is now one of many people with a cracked windshield due to the hail.

“I was actually on my way to go pick up my brother, and I saw the storm rolling in, and I was trying to take cover underneath the car wash, but it was already packed full of people, and I started driving trying to find more shelter,” says Boit.

As he was driving, the next thing he saw was baseball-sized hail coming through his windshield.

“Did that just happen? It was just like that. It was so fast,” says Boit.

And others are still trying to pick up the pieces from the hail storm on Monday night.

“Car windshield on one of my vehicles cracked it pretty bad. I’m sure we’ve have had roof damage and siding damage possibly. So it’s been quite an experience the last two times,” says Rapid City resident, Lynn Braddy.

And even though Braddy is used to hail.

“I’ve never quite seen a succession of hail storms day after day or every other day. So this is kind of a different season it seems like,” says Braddy.

