Make-A-Wish grants another wish

Peydon Adolph got his wish granted
Peydon Adolph is picking out items.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Make-A-Wish granted twelve-year-old Peydon Adolph his wish on Saturday, and there were big smiles on everyone’s face.

Adolph was diagnosed with Neuromuscular Disorder, and his wish was to go on a shopping spree.

But not just anywhere, to a game store.

To kick off the fun, Adolph and his family arrived at GameStop in a limo and then headed into the store to spend a gift card donated by GameStop.

The store was only open to him, and his family and Adolph got collectibles and gaming items.

“It’s nice to see his smile, he’s just really not a smiley kid, but he was sure smiles today. It’s nice to see him have fun and enjoy himself,” says Peydon’s mom, Tailynn Adolph.

