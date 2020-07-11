Latest South Dakota news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

BASEMENT BODY

South Dakota teen gets 55-years for killing of Wyoming girl

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota teenager was sentenced to 55 years in prison after admitting he fatally shot a Wyoming girl last fall. The 17-year-old Sturgis boy was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter for killing Shayna Ritthaler, a 16-year-old from Upton, Wyoming. The boy's attorney told the Rapid City Journal that Judge Kevin Krull sentenced the teen Friday. The teen was charged as an adult. Both the prosecutor and the defense agreed to ask the judge to sentence the teen to 55 years in prison. He will be able to seek parole after 27 years, at age 44.

BULL RIDING-CROWDS

Professional bull riding set to welcome fans back into arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As bull riders attempted to hang on to their rides for eight seconds Friday night, they were encouraged by something they hadn’t heard in months _ the cheers of a crowd. A little more than a thousand fans were on hand in a 9,000-seat arena in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the coronavirus pandemic began. Professional Bull Riders welcomed just over a thousand people to cheer the culmination of a month-long competition that until Friday has played out before silent stands

PIERRE SHOOTING

Man seriously injured in shooting in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Pierre has been airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Police say the 30-year-old man was shot about 9 p.m. Thursday and brought to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital by a private vehicle. KGFX reports the man was then flown to Sioux Falls. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred and that it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

DEPUTY DROWNS

Body of deputy sheriff recovered from Missouri River

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The body of a deputy sheriff who drowned while trying to save his young son has been recovered from the Missouri River near Fort Pierre. Volunteers helping search for the body of 37-year-old Lee Weber discovered it Thursday afternoon. KGFX reports Weber’s body was covered with an American flag, placed in a funeral car and escorted by law enforcement officers to a funeral home. Weber had been missing since July 3 when he jumped into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was picked up by nearby boaters, but Weber was swept away by the river’s current.

AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

MOUNT RUSHMORE-FIREWORKS

Mount Rushmore fireworks cost South Dakota $1.5 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota spent approximately $1.5 million for its Independence Day celebration that featured a speech from President Donald Trump and fireworks above the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The estimate from the Department of Tourism covers all security, transportation and pyrotechnics for the event. The fireworks display alone cost the state $350,000. But the Department of Tourism said the advertising exposure and tourism spending more than made up for the expenses. The Department of Tourism estimates that tourism spending of $2 million brought in $160,000 in tax revenue. It also says the media coverage of the fireworks was worth about $22 million in advertising.