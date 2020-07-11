Advertisement

2020 inspires new Sturgis Rally T-shirt designs

Rally fans appreciate a little humor in life
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 10, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tom's T's has been a locally owned shop in Sturgis since 1976, selling official Sturgis Rally apparel. And this year, they have something new -- just in time for the 80th annual Rally.

"This is white, and this is grey." The store clerk points me to a new design that features the four Mount Rushmore presidents wearing face masks. Another new one shows off some CDC guidelines: "Social distancing...if you can read this...you're too close."

Of course, there are the Sturgis 2020 T-shirts -- with the number 80 designed to look like the wind blowing by on a motorcycle ride.

Some visitors are already walking in to pick out some souvenirs -- but Tom's T's can see that this year is definitely different. "This year is challenging to decide what we want, and how many we want to print, and how many people maybe attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally," San Monahan, the owner of Tom'S T's comments on the COVID-19 impact. Even so, Tom's T's makes their own shirts right here in Sturgis. "We have the hometown advantage, being able to print on demand as we need it."

At Tom's T's printing shop,I noticed that there are quite a few U.S. Postal Service boxes filled with packages, ready to be shipped out. "Mail orders have increased significantly this year," Monahan explains, "so we are presuming that most people or a good share of the population will be staying at home this year for the rally."

The packaging used for Tom's T's apparel is not just some plain old grey plastic. "All of our stuff we've been doing with patriotic bags, customers have been really excited about..receiving, we get a lot of compliments on our packaging."

Tom’s T’s wants to make sure they take care of fans who might not be coming to Sturgis, but still want to celebrate the big 80th rally. “Yes, they can shop online at our website and be able to buy their Sturgis merchandise there,” Monahan says.

