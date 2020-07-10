Advertisement

Veteran Suicide Awareness Rock Painting

The VFW Auxiliary wants to paint and distribute 1,000 rocks in South Dakota by September.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Suicide Awareness Month is coming up in September, and the VFW Auxillary wants you to help paint and distribute 1,000 rocks to help get awareness out for Veterans.

Sue Jones, the VFW Auxillary Youth Activities Chairman, says to help out, you just need to paint a teardrop on the front of a rock, with the Veterans Crisis Hotline phone number on the back.

Once you have completed your rock or rocks, you are asked to distribute them in your area or across South Dakota.

Veterans Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

