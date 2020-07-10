Advertisement

Two Sturgis Policemen Honored with Carnegie Medal

Honorees say: doing what any police officer would do
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Two Sturgis police officers were awarded with Carnegie Hero Medal on Thursday, which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.

The two entered a burning house on May 12, 2018 to rescue Jason McKee, the resident who was still inside. Representative Dusty Johnson came to Sturgis City Hall to present the Carnegie Medals to Officer Dylan Goetsch and Sergeant Christopher Schmoker; both were asked to make a speech but they felt very humble.

”We wanted to say thank you to Carnegie and all the other people,” Sgt. Schmoker said. “This award is a big honor, when we entered that morning, we didn’t expect to have happened what happened, honestly, we thought we were going to get in trouble.” Sgt. Schmoker chuckled. “I told the chief right away what happened.”

Both Officer Goetsch and Sgt. Schmoker said the title “hero” might be a little awkward, and said they were just doing what any police officer would do.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

