Sturgis teen receives 55-year sentence for first degree manslaughter

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -

The Sturgis teenager who admitted to shooting a Wyoming teen girl to death, is sentenced on Friday to 55 years in prison.

Michael Gavin Campbell pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in May this year. According to his statement, he shot 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler in the basement of a Sturgis home.

At today’s hearing, Judge Kevin Krull sentenced Campbell to 55-years in prison, and to pay about 11,000 dollars in restitution. About 2,500 dollars of the restitution goes to Ritthaller’s family.

The sentence comes with a condition that Campbell should seek chemical and alcohol treatment in the penitentiary and Campbell shall not have any contact with the victim’s family.

During sentencing, Ritthaller’s family gave victim impact statements, saying Ritthaler’s younger sister is afraid that Campbell might return to shoot other family members.

The family also said they don’t understand why Campbell killed Ritthaller, and how he could continue his day to day activities while her body was hidden in his home for multiple days.

Campbell turns 18 next week and will be eligible for parole in about 27 years.

