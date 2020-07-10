Advertisement

Sturgis teen found guilty of first-degree manslaughter

17-year-old Michael Gavin Campbell is being charged as an adult, but since he is a juvenile, he can't be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. (Image courtesy of Meade County Sheriff's Office)
17-year-old Michael Gavin Campbell is being charged as an adult, but since he is a juvenile, he can't be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. (Image courtesy of Meade County Sheriff's Office) (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - A plea deal has been reached in the killing of a 16-year-old Wyoming girl near Sturgis last October.

Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, was charged with shooting death Shayna Ritthaler from Moorcroft, W.Y.

Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.

He and Ritthaler had an argument that turned violent and he shot her in the basement of a home in southeast Sturgis.

For more updates on this story, like KOTA Territory News on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency care shelter

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gun sales

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Signify jobs

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Businesses prepare for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Local

Pop-up library

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Public Library will be offering a pop-up library.

Latest News

Economy

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mortgage rates are at an all-time low and, experts say it's an excellent time to refinance.

Local

The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter is still up and running, but it has a new location.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 death toll on rise, 886 active cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
South Dakota confirmed six new deaths Friday, making the state’s total death toll at 107, says the South Dakota Department of Health.

News

South Dakota ranks 3rd in country for tax payer return

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Carnegie Medal presented to Sturgis

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.