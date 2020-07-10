Associated Press South Dakota Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson's public schedule - Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson holds a town hall event, Blossoms and Brew, First St SW, Buffalo, SD (9:20 AM MDT); visits Lemmonmade Butcher Shop, 10131 Hwy 72, Lemmon, SD (1:30 PM MDT); and attends Boss Cowman Days, 100 Third St W, Lemmon, SD (4:30 PM MDT)

Weblinks: https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson

Contacts: Jazmine Kemp, Office of Rep. Dusty Johnson, Jazmine.kemp@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2801

If you plan on covering an event, please contact Jazmine Kemp at Jazmine.Kemp@mail.house.gov.