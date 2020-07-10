South Dakota COVID-19 death toll on rise, 886 active cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota confirmed six new deaths Friday, making the state’s total death toll at 107, says the South Dakota Department of Health.

Three deaths were in Pennington County, two in Hughes and one in Minnehaha County.

Demographically, the deaths were listed as four men and two women. Three of these people were 80+ years old, two between 30-39 years old and one in the 60-69 age range.

The state now has 886 total active cases, a decrease from yesterday by 18 cases. There are 7,401 total known cases after 65 new positive cases, according to the DoH. This is up from Thursday. There have been 6,408 recoveries, 77 more than Thursday (6,331).

