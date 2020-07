Positional Breakdown-Center Field

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -WE CONTINUE OUR POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN SERIES BY TAKING A LOOK AT WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A GOOD CENTER FIELDER. AT THE BIG LEAGUE LEVEL SOME OF THE ALL TIME GREATS ARE MICKEY MANTLE, WILLIE MAYS, AND KIRBY PUCKETT.

CENTER FIELD IS A POSITION WHERE YOU WOULD LIKE TO GET SOME RUN PRODUCTION. BUT PLAYING STRONG DEFENSE IS THE TOP PRIORITY FOR A GOOD CENTER FIELDER.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.