By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mortgage rates are at an all-time low, and some may question if this is the right time to refinance their home.

Mortgage loan officer from Affiliated Mortgage LLC, Alesha Blair says she has never seen rates this low.

Blair says with the rates being where they are, people can save thousands of dollars, not only in the interest rate over the life of the loan but also on monthly payments.

If you’re looking to refinance your home, Blair says this is the time to do it.

“We don’t know when the market is going to go back up. So right now, it’s a great time to get refinanced since we haven’t ever seen these rates being this low. It’s the perfect time to do it,” says Blair.

If you’re interested in refinancing and are looking for guidance, it’s a good idea to reach out to an expert.

