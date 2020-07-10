Latest South Dakota news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

PIERRE SHOOTING

Man seriously injured in shooting in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Pierre has been airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Police say the 30-year-old man was shot about 9 p.m. Thursday and brought to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital by a private vehicle. KGFX reports the man was then flown to Sioux Falls. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred and that it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

DEPUTY DROWNS

Body of deputy sheriff recovered from Missouri River

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The body of a deputy sheriff who drowned while trying to save his young son has been recovered from the Missouri River near Fort Pierre. Volunteers helping search for the body of 37-year-old Lee Weber discovered it Thursday afternoon. KGFX reports Weber’s body was covered with an American flag, placed in a funeral car and escorted by law enforcement officers to a funeral home. Weber had been missing since July 3 when he jumped into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was picked up by nearby boaters, but Weber was swept away by the river’s current.

AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

MOUNT RUSHMORE-FIREWORKS

Mount Rushmore fireworks cost South Dakota $1.5 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota spent approximately $1.5 million for its Independence Day celebration that featured a speech from President Donald Trump and fireworks above the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The estimate from the Department of Tourism covers all security, transportation and pyrotechnics for the event. The fireworks display alone cost the state $350,000. But the Department of Tourism said the advertising exposure and tourism spending more than made up for the expenses. The Department of Tourism estimates that tourism spending of $2 million brought in $160,000 in tax revenue. It also says the media coverage of the fireworks was worth about $22 million in advertising.

NOEM-PRESIDENT

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota. The first-term Republican governor has drawn attention from conservative commentators for avoiding lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters on social media have even called for her to run for president in 2024, but she says she’s not interested. Noem made the comments in a conference call with Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think-tank based in Minnesota. Noem has courted the attention of President Donald Trump while in office, but she says she uses her relationship with the White House to advocate for the needs of South Dakota. Noem’s first term as governor ends at the beginning of 2023.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota plans speedy coronavirus testing for Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say they will send 20 COVID-19 testing machines capable of producing tests in minutes to help carry out the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 80th edition of the annual rally is expected to attract thousands of people to western South Dakota next month. About 500,000 people have shown up in previous years. The Rapid City Journal reports that the city council decided to cautiously proceed with the 10-day rally after realizing motorcycle enthusiasts were going to show up regardless. The Department of Health plans to send Abbott ID Now testing machines to the area.