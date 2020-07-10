Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.(Source: Sabrina Hornung via AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

