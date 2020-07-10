Advertisement

Gov. Gordon: Local officials will decide how to reopen schools

The 2020-2021 school year will look different nationwide due to COVID-19.
The 2020-2021 school year will look different nationwide due to COVID-19.(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon reaffirmed the state’s “Smart Start” plan Wednesday to reopen schools this fall despite calls from President Donald Trump’s calls for all schools to be open this fall.

Monday, Trump tweeted “SCHOOLS MUST REOPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

The president tweeted Wednesday he may cut federal funds to schools that fail to reopen.

Released July 1, the “Smart Start” plan gives local school district officials guidelines on reopening. Districts can follow one of three models: fully open, fully virtual or a hybrid model.

“Wyoming is a state, which values local control. We want to make sure that we have the flexibility that allows school districts who, after all, know best,” Gordon said.

U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also said schools should fully reopen in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency care shelter

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gun sales

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Local

2020 inspires new Sturgis Rally T-shirt designs

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
New Sturgis Rally apparel designs show off CDC guidelines

News

Signify jobs

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Businesses prepare for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

Local

Sturgis teen receives 55-year sentence for first degree manslaughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The Sturgis teenager who admitted to shooting a Wyoming teen girl to death, is sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Local

Pop-up library

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Public Library will be offering a pop-up library.

Economy

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mortgage rates are at an all-time low and, experts say it's an excellent time to refinance.

Local

The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter is still up and running, but it has a new location.

News

Sturgis teen found guilty of first-degree manslaughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 death toll on rise, 886 active cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
South Dakota confirmed six new deaths Friday, making the state’s total death toll at 107, says the South Dakota Department of Health.