Fun In Sun: Crayon Slime
This week, Natalie and Grayce get their hands slimy with this fun, easy project.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Ingredients for Crayon Slime:
1. Clear Glue
2. Water
3. Baking Soda
4. Shaved Crayons
5. Scissors
6. Small Bowl
7. Contact
Steps:
1. Add 5 oz. clear glue and 1/2 cup of water
2. Add 1 tsp of baking soda and crayon shavings
3. Stir together
4. Add 1 tbsp contact solution
5. Stir slowly until slime forms (add more contact solution slowly if too sticky)
6. Have fun!
