Cox’s Farm Stand, a farmers market available seven days a week

Kyle, Owner of Cox's Farm Stand, explains their business history and what they have to offer.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cox’s Farm Stand opened in May 2020 and is located near The Buckle in the Rushmore Mall. They are open seven days a week and offer fresh veggies, canned goods, local honey, coffee, bread, soaps, dairy products, and more.

Kyle, the Owner of Cox’s Farm Stand, explains their business history and what they have to offer on Good Morning KOTA Territory.

You can also find Cox’s Farm Stand at the Black Hills Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays, located on 245 E. Omaha Street in Rapid City.

