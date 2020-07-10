Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

(Gray News) - Kansas City Kan. police said Friday they believe a body they discovered was the 3-year-old girl who had gone missing.

A police official told reporters they were “pretty sure” it was the body of Olivia Jansen. They said tips led them to the area where she was found.

“It’s horrible. Obviously, nobody wants this to be the end,” said police spokesman T.J. Tomasic. “There’s no way to describe it.”

The Amber Alert issued across Kansas and Missouri was canceled.

At 6:30 a.m., the father of Olivia woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle. Police were continuing to process the scene Friday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 or call 911.

