A Hot Friday, but also a Stormy Friday for some

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s, but with the heat will come additional strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. The highest chance for severe weather will be east of Rapid City toward central South Dakota. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

This weekend will be pleasant, at least to start with near normal temperatures and dry conditions Saturday with highs in the 80s. Sunday will be hotter with highs in the 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated this weekend!

A change in the weather pattern arrives next week as the jet stream dips south. Cooler temperatures and increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

