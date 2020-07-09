Advertisement

Wyoming governor talks budget cuts

Gov. Gordon speaks.
Gov. Gordon speaks.(KCWY)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon held a coronavirus briefing Wednesday in Cheyenne.

He talked about the national security need for warding off the virus, mentioning missile crews at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the important work they do.

Gordon also spoke about the budget challenges that Wyoming is facing due to COVID-19 and the downturn in the energy sector.

He says his cabinet has submitted proposed ten percent cuts in their budgets.

Gordon says, "Programs like mental health, sex offender programs, children, elder care, travel out of state for some of our agencies. These are some of the many difficult choices we'll have to make. There will be reductions in force."

Gordon says that means the level of services the state will be able to give its citizens will be reduced.

