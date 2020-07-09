Sunny with an isolated storm or two!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated thunderstorms in southwest South Dakota this morning will exit southeast into Nebraska.

However, additional thunderstorms will develop this afternoon over southwest South Dakota as moisture returns from the southeast. A few severe storms will be possible with large hail the biggest threat. Most of the storms will form south of I-90.

Friday, a major severe weather episode will unfold east of Rapid City toward central South Dakota. We will be on the western edge of the severe threat, with high winds and hail possible, but dry air moving in will likely limit the storm potential around the Hills. Still, the situation bears watch.

The weekend will be quiet, weather wise with warm temperatures.

