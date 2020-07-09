Advertisement

Stanley County Police reduce search efforts for missing man

A Pierre rescue boat searches for a man presumed to have drowned in the Missouri River Saturday. (Photo Courtesy Nick Linneman)
A Pierre rescue boat searches for a man presumed to have drowned in the Missouri River Saturday. (Photo Courtesy Nick Linneman)(NICK LINNEMAN | KOTA)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - After discussions with his family, officials plan to reduce the size of the search efforts for a missing Pierre man who is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon on the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

Lee Weber, 37, jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was saved by a nearby boat. Mr. Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current. The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Fort Pierre. Mr. Weber was the Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff.

The search has been on-going daily since Friday afternoon. Wednesday’s effort included an estimated 22 boats, around 50 participants and the use of drones and the state Highway Patrol airplane. The search area went from Diver’s Point south to Antelope Creek, a total of 15 miles.

Following Wednesday’s search, officials decided to reduce the search to the use of Pierre Rescue boats and drones when available. One drone is from the Hughes/Stanley County Emergency Management and the other is from the Pierre Police Department.             

Citizens are asked to remain alert for possible sightings of Mr. Weber while on the river or along shorelines. Please call Pierre Police Dispatch at 605-773-4710.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office thanks all of the agencies and volunteers who have helped with the search. Respect for the privacy of the family is also requested at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sheriff: demonstrators broke their promise; protester disagrees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Andrew Iron Shell, a media representative of NDN Collective, disagreed with the arguments of the Sheriff’s Office. He said protesters practiced their First Amendment rights peacefully until they were provoked by law enforcement.

News

Forest Service Officials continue to assess tornado damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
Forest Service officials continue to evaluate the impacts of a tornado that touched down on the Forest in the Northern Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota sees More than 100 deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday 101 deaths were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Latest News

News

More than 100 deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday 101 deaths were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

News

Journey Museum reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Swamped Repair Shops After Hail Damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Water main break under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: 19 hours ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.