South Dakota sees More than 100 deaths from COVID-19

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday 101 deaths were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Since yesterday, three South Dakotans died, making the death toll pass100. All three victims were women, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Two were in their 60s, and the other was over age 80. They were residents of Yankton, Todd, and Pennington counties.

Today there are 94 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The new known total is 7,336 cases. Active cases in the state rose by 40, from 864 to 904.

