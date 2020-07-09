Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

The first-term Republican governor has drawn attention from conservative commentators for avoiding lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters on social media have even called for her to run for president in 2024, but she says she’s not interested.

Noem made the comments in a conference call with the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think-tank based in Minnesota. Noem has courted the attention of President Donald Trump while in office, but she says she uses her relationship with the White House to advocate for the needs of South Dakota.

Noem’s first term as governor ends at the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.