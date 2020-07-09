Motorcycle safety tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the rally being less than a month away, more people may be hitting the road on their motorcycle.

“I like to think of it in kind of three tiers. First, you want to take care of yourself; second, you want to take care of your motorcycle, and third, you want to pay attention and drive defensively,” says the chief executive director for Black Hills Harley Davidson, Al Rieman.

Before getting on a motorcycle, you want to make sure you have proper gear, like a jacket, gloves, non-skid boots, and a helmet. When it comes to helmets, Rieman says it’s a good idea to change them every three to five years.

“They eventually break down over time. So a ten-year-old helmet just because it hasn’t been banged up doesn’t mean it’s necessarily as safe as it should be,” says Rieman.

You also want to make sure your motorcycle is safe to ride by checking the headlights, turn signals, and brakes.

“Be sure that the tiers are inflated and are in good condition. That’s one thing that many people don’t check often enough is tire inflation. Which changes the handling characteristics of the motorcycle,” says Rieman.

Another thing to be aware of is your surroundings.

“Have your head on a swivel, turn left, turn right. Watch. Observe everything ahead of time and that will go a long way in protecting you against an accident,” says Rieman.

Drivers can also do their part by being aware of their surroundings and putting down their phones when they’re behind the wheel.

“As a driver, driving defensively, you have to assume that each one {motorcyclist} is an individual. They’re not necessarily moving as a group even if they’re bunched together, so don’t expect because there is a group that they will all do the same thing,” says Rieman.

