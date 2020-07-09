Advertisement

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, Mayor Steve Allender addresses the costs incurred by the city during the July 3rd protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

The Mayor also addressed some concerns about the unemployment rate for the city.

Allender said the city spent $20,000 to hire extra law enforcement to handle the protests in both Rapid City and in Keystone.

For extra help from firefighters, the bill was $22,000.

However, Allender said $18,000 of that expenditure could potentially be reimbursed by the state, especially ambulance costs.

“We have a responsibility on behalf of the greater community to provide safety and security. And what these protests are doing in my own view, is they are bolstering the support for law enforcement,” Allender said.

Additionally, Allender is concerned about the staffing shortage at Rapid Transit as the current unemployment rate for the city is 10 percent.

He says that rate-- is three times higher--than normal for the city.

Rapid Transit’s staffing shortage is a combination of some bus drivers contracting COVID-19 and therefore are in quarantine, and fewer people filling out applications for the available openings.

Allender said other city positions are not filled either and is concerned this will affect operations.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stanley County Police reduce search efforts for missing man

Updated: 38 minutes ago
After discussions with his family, officials plan to reduce the size of the search efforts for a missing Pierre man who is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon on the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

Local

Sheriff: demonstrators broke their promise; protester disagrees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Andrew Iron Shell, a media representative of NDN Collective, disagreed with the arguments of the Sheriff’s Office. He said protesters practiced their First Amendment rights peacefully until they were provoked by law enforcement.

Local

South Dakota sees 79 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The coronavirus numbers are back up again Wednesday here in South Dakota, with the state reporting 79 new cases.That total includes 16 new cases in Pennington County, putting it over the 600 mark with 603 so far.

News

Forest Service Officials continue to assess tornado damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
Forest Service officials continue to evaluate the impacts of a tornado that touched down on the Forest in the Northern Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

Latest News

News

South Dakota sees More than 100 deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday 101 deaths were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

News

More than 100 deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday 101 deaths were confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

News

Journey Museum reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Swamped Repair Shops After Hail Damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Water main break under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago

Local

Bridge collapse

Updated: 15 hours ago