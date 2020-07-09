Advertisement

Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few isolated thunderstorms continue again tonight, moving out by morning. Isolated storms pop up again Friday. And the heat is back, cooling down for a sunny and dry Saturday. Then the heat is back Sunday, but still mainly a dry day!

Next week we’re tracking an interesting storm that could bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. If the storm stays on track, we could cool back to the 70swith the rain!

An isolated thunderstorm will be able to develop this evening, then again Thursday late afternoon or evening.

Sunny days continue, but with an isolated storm or two.

High pressure brings drier, more stable air to KOTA Territory

There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota. Our risk for storms decreases for the rest of the week, and temps drop mid-week, too. Then the heat is back as we get to the coming weekend!

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible again this evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts could occur as storms flare up, moving out after midnight. There will be another chance of isolated storms on Tuesday, especially in northwest South Dakota. Our risk for storms decreases for the rest of the week, and temps drop mid-week, too. Then the heat is back as we get to the coming weekend!