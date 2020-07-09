Hot Friday with Isolated Thunderstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few isolated thunderstorms continue again tonight, moving out by morning. Isolated storms pop up again Friday. And the heat is back, cooling down for a sunny and dry Saturday. Then the heat is back Sunday, but still mainly a dry day!

Next week we’re tracking an interesting storm that could bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. If the storm stays on track, we could cool back to the 70swith the rain!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.