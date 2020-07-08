Advertisement

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed Wednesday.

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Perry said in a statement to People magazine. “When does this end?”

Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.
Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: Atlanta Police Department/CNN)

Secoriea was riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night when they encountered “a makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals,” Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki said. When the driver tried to go around the roadblock, shots were fired and the girl was hit, Malecki told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Police released a short video Tuesday of an armed man who they described as a person of interest in the girl’s shooting. Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot. It shows a Black man in a white shirt and dark pants carrying an AR-15 rifle with a tan stock and grip.

A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case.

The girl was shot near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality. Perry also paid for Brooks’ funeral last month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

National

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing are recommending that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism.

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.