The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions, but they were finally able to reopen last Thursday.

Even though the museum is open, there are some changes in place.

They’re only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

And out of care and caution, they have temporarily closed off some of their hands-on educational experiences.

When people do come in, they’re required to wear masks; if someone doesn’t have one, the museum does have them available at no extra charge.

“We’re an educational place, and we need to serve our community not only online; we will continue to do that. But we want to serve them coming into the museum too, and we think that is a really important role for us to fulfill,” says the executive director for the Journey Museum, Troy Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick says it was important to take their time to reopen their doors because they wanted to do it the right way.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.