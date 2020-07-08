Sunny, but still an isolated thunderstorm or two!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An isolated thunderstorm will be able to develop this evening, then again Thursday late afternoon or evening. And hotter air returns for Friday, again with the risk of an evening thunderstorm.

The risk of storms is lower for the weekend and we’re still hot. But we’re tracking a couple of small storms that will bring back some afternoon storms into Tuesday and Wednesday.

